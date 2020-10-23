PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On RJD & Congress In First Bihar Election Rally

In his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition for misleading the farmers, slammed the family politics of RJD, Congress, and condemned their statements in favour of bringing back Article 370. PM Modi began his speech by paying tribute to the two stalwarts from Bihar who have recently lost their lives - former Union Ministers late Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, and the martyrs of the Galwan valley face-off. PM Modi said that the pandemic would have been unimaginable mayhem without the efforts and timely work of the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Prime Minister gave a list of the key initiatives and policy decisions taken by the Centre, including the recently launched Swamitva yojna. He also hailed the BJP manifesto for proposing to include the Hindi language as the mode of study in technical, engineering and medical studies. The Prime Minister urged voters to give another chance to Nitish Kumar and his development agenda.

5 blistering attacks by PM Modi attack on RJD, Congress

PM Modi came down heavily on RJD and Congress but did not take their names in his speech. He targeted the UPA government at the Centre and blamed them for wasting CM Nitish's 10 years after he came to power in 2005. PM Modi said that CM Nitish only got 4-5 years to change the condition of Bihar, and the rest of the years were wasted as the UPA government at the Centre, of which RJD was a part, blocked his projects and created hurdles on the way of development. "Mujhe Nitish ji ke sath kandhe se kandha mila kar kaam karne ka mauka bas 3-4 saal hi mila, baaki to UPA ke sath sangarsh karne me chala gaya." (I only got 3-4 years to work efficiently with Nitish ji, rest of the years were wasted in fighting with UPA for the rights and development of Bihar.)

Here are PM Modi's 5 attacks on RJD, Congress:

"Days of lantern are gone. People of Bihar can't forget the days when dawn meant that everything is shut. But today everything is bright and there is a safe atmosphere. The days of insecurity and poor law and order has gone. Days are gone when girls weren't able to move freely. The people of Bihar had voted out those who used government jobs are the source of income."

"Today may be the generation that has changed, but people of Bihar should remember who had kept Bihar in shambles for years."

"They have come out in the open to help the middlemen and have opposed the farm laws. Mandi MSP ka bahana hai, asal me bicholiyo ko bacahna hai. They did the same during Jan Dhan Yojana and when Rafale aircraft were ordered."

"These people are favouring those who went against the nations. They are talking about bringing back Article 370. They have the audacity to seek votes from you, Bihar sends men to forces. Bihar is the land of farmers and soldiers. I want to tell them, go and take help from anyone, but India will not step back from its decisions.

"They were angry when they were voted out, so they took revenge while being together with UPA in Centre. They stopped Nitish Kumar from taking forward the development agenda. They wasted 10 years of Nitish. After that for 18 months, how the family ran the state, you all are aware of it. For Bihar's welfare, we (BJP) have become together with Nitish.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

