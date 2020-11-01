PM Modi To Address 4 Rallies As Campaigning For 2nd Phase Of Bihar Polls Enters Last Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wrap up the campaign for the second phase of the Bihar elections with four rallies on Sunday ahead of the polls on November 3.

PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in Chhapra - RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's bastion - and is also likely to be accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the rallies at Samastipura and Bagha, as per sources. The campaigning for Phase 2 of the Bihar elections will wrap up on Sunday evening as the Moral Code of Conduct kicks-in two days before the polling date.

PM Modi to address four rallies

10 AM - Chapra

11:45 AM - Samastipura

1:30 PM - Motihari

3:15 PM - Bagaha

PM's scathing attack on RJD

PM Modi started his poll campaign in Bihar on October 23 and had launched a scathing attack on RJD and Lalu Yadav's family for 'looting' the people of the State. In his first rally, PM had declared that "lantern era has ended", in a jibe at the party symbol of the RJD. He claimed that rattled by their defeat in state polls in 2005, RJD joined the UPA at the Centre and blocked Nitish's policies by arm twisting the Congress. He said that Nitish has got only 3-4 years to work with BJP and to ensure development in Bihar.

Further, PM Modi in his second phase of campaigning said that the RJD possessed copyright on kidnapping and extortion and that their politics was based on lies, mistrust and spreading misleading facts. He asked the crowd what else they could expect from the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', referring to Mahagatbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar has also made several 'personal attacks' on Lalu Yadav and his family. He has criticised Lalu for placing his wife Rabri Devi on CM's seat in 1997 when he was arrested in the Fodder Scam case. In an open challenge to Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish told him to ask his mother and father (Rabri and Lalu), about the condition of women and law and order under RJD's reign.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

