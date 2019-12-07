PM Modi Urges Voters To Vote In Maximum Numbers In Second Phase Of Jharkhand Polls

As Jharkhand prepares for the second phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters to come out and vote in maximum numbers and make 'the festival of democracy' successful.

READ: Second Phase Of Polling Begins In 20 Jharkhand Seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to vote

"Today is the second round of polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections. I urge all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in maximum numbers," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

READ: Complaint Lodged Against Jharkhand CM For Violating Election Code Of Conduct

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज दूसरे दौर का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को सफल बनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2019

The second phase of the elections will see voters casting their votes in over 20 constituencies including Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West. Polling in these 20 constituencies began at 7 am on Saturday. Over 48 lakh voters will be exercising their democratic franchise. According to Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vinay Kumar Choubey, around 6,066 polling booths have been set up to facilitate voting.

READ | Second Phase Of Jharkhand Elections: Big Fight Between Raghubar Das And Saryu Rai

Some of the top contenders for the seats include Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is contesting from Jamshedpur (East) seat. State Assembly speaker Dinesh Oraon and BJP state unit chief Laxman Guila are also contesting in this phase of elections. Due to security reasons, polling at 18 constituencies, barring Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West, will be held between 7 am and 3 pm. In the other two Assembly seats, the voters can cast their votes till 5 pm.

Additional constituencies in second phase

Meanwhile, other constituencies going to polls include Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Majhgaon, Manoharpur, Saraikela, Chaibasa, Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Simdega, Kolebira, Kharsawaan, Tamar, Jagannathpur and Torpa. Six of these constituencies going to polls are located in East Singhbum district. The district administration and senior police officers have said to have taken all preventive measures to conduct the poll in a peaceful and fair manner. The first phase of election in the state had concluded on November 30. Voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12. The results are due to be declared on December 23.

READ | Jharkhand: Polling Authorities Prepare Ahead Of Second Phase Of Polls

(With ANI Inputs)