PM Modi's 'lookalike' Abhinandan Pathak To Contest Bihar Elections; aspires To Become CM

For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Abhinandan Pathak, who is PM Modi's 'lookalike' is set to contest the polls from Hathua constituency in Gopalganj district. According to news agency ANI, the 53-year-old, who aspires to become the Chief Minister of the state, filed his nomination papers as a candidate from the Vanchit Samaj Party.

'A battle between the rich and the poor'

"I have filed nomination from Vanchit Samaj Party in Hathua constituency. This is a battle for progress. After winning the election in Hathua constituency, I will try to become the Chief Minister of the state with people's blessing by touching their feet. On this seat it is going to be battle between the rich and the poor," he said. He is contesting against four-time MLA Bihar's social welfare minister Ramsevak Singh, who will be eying his 5th victory.

Voting will be held on November 3 in Hathua in the second phase of the Bihar assembly election 2020. Pathak came to the limelight for his uncanny resemblance with Prime Minister Modi. Pathak who hails from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh grabbed headlines when he first campaigned for Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi during 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held a joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in the past. Reeling out comparative data during 15 years under the RJD and an equal period under the NDA now, the two leaders sought another chance from voters to speed up development work in the state in the next five years.

Bihar Elections 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

(With agency inputs)