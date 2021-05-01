Puducherry Election Result 2021 Live: Can The NDA Defeat Congress-led SDA Coalition?

This year, all eyes will be on the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 since they were held months after the Congress-DMK government collapsed in the UT after failing to prove their majority.

Earlier, Puducherry was ruled by the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) with V Narayanasamy at the helm as the Chief Minister. However, weeks before the assembly's tenure was to end, crisis struck the Congress as opposition leader N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter claiming that the Narayanasamy-led government has lost majority. This came after four Congress MLAs - A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao tendered their resignations.

Moreover, another MLA, N Dhanavelou was disqualified while Namassivayam and Theeppainjan had already jumped ship to join the saffron camp. The turbulent political crisis further escalated when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan along with AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan. The three leaders requested the L-G to direct the incumbent government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

However, the Congress government in Puducherry eventually collapsed as it garnered the support of just 12 legislators. The Congress on its part has blamed the BJP for the nomination of three of its MLAs to the house, threats of probe through Central agencies and sparking crisis by luring some legislators as being responsible for the collapse.