Puducherry Election Result 2021 Live: Can The NDA Defeat Congress-led SDA Coalition?

Witnessing a battle between alliances helmed by two national parties, the Republic-CNX Exit Poll has predicted a close competition in Puducherry projecting the BJP-led NDA to bag close to 16-20 seats, just crossing the halfway mark in the 30-seat assembly constituency. The Congress-led SDA is expected to give a tough fight to the BJP, and as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll is projected to hit somewhere between the 11-13 mark. Others are expected to win no seats.
This year, all eyes will be on the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 since they were held months after the Congress-DMK government collapsed in the UT after failing to prove their majority.
Earlier, Puducherry was ruled by the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) with V Narayanasamy at the helm as the Chief Minister. However, weeks before the assembly's tenure was to end, crisis struck the Congress as opposition leader N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter claiming that the Narayanasamy-led government has lost majority. This came after four Congress MLAs - A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao tendered their resignations.
Moreover, another MLA, N Dhanavelou was disqualified while Namassivayam and Theeppainjan had already jumped ship to join the saffron camp. The turbulent political crisis further escalated when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan along with AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan. The three leaders requested the L-G to direct the incumbent government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.
However, the Congress government in Puducherry eventually collapsed as it garnered the support of just 12 legislators. The Congress on its part has blamed the BJP for the nomination of three of its MLAs to the house, threats of probe through Central agencies and sparking crisis by luring some legislators as being responsible for the collapse.
Who Won Puducherry Election 2016?
In 2016, the Congress-DMK alliance had defeated N Rangaswamy's All India NR Congress by winning 17 seats against 8 seats in the 30 constituency assembly. If a government is formed after these results and completes its tenure, then the next elections will be held in 2026.
Puducherry held its Assembly Elections on April 6. In the single-phased election that were to decide the fate of 324 candidates across 30 Assembly segments, polling took place across 1,558 polling stations, including 952 main and 606 auxiliary polling stations in 635 locations. A total of 10,04,507 people were registered as eligible voters for the elections, of which 10,04,197 voters exercised their vote and set the voter turnout at 81.70 percent.
In the Union Territory, the war for power is between two alliances. A conglomeration of four political parties- Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) that stands with the name of Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) have been pitched against another conglomeration but this time, of three parties- the NR Congress (AINRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) that goes by the name of National Democratic Alliance.
The SDA alliance has Congress contesting from 15 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will fight on 13 seats along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), each of which will be contesting on one seat.NDA, on the other hand, has the NR Congress (AINRC) contesting 16 seats while the BJP is contesting on 9 seats and AIADMK with 14.
Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party is also contesting on seats in Puducherry.