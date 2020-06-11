Shatrughan Sinha Opposes EVMs & Bats For Ballot In Bihar Amid Covid; Appeals To PM Modi

Ahead of the Bihar elections, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the voting through ballot paper since according to him, amid the COVID-19 crisis, EVM is dangerous as thousands of people will touch one button.

Taking to Twitter, he further questioned PM Modi whether he approves the kind of political campaign that is going on in Bihar and West Bengal during the Coronavirus pandemic. Expressing concern, the actor-politician further added that the COVID-19 cases are rising each and every day.

This image that I'm sharing has become the talking point, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Sir. Do you really approve of this kind of political campaign, especially in Bihar &Bengal in the height of the #CoronaPandemic? Cases rising each day & India has slipped to the 5th/4th position pic.twitter.com/kQtb5MGLPG — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 11, 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections

The Bihar Assembly Elections are set to go for polls in October-November this year. After BJP lost its seat in the Delhi elections, all eyes are set on Former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU alliance. While Nitish Kumar is facing anti-incumbency, RJD has lost its appeal since Lalu Prasad Yadav's absence. In 2015 Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar's JDU had won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD had won 80 seats, and Congress had won 27 seats. However, the saffron party came back in power after Nitish Kumar made an alliance with the BJP. Meanwhile, the Bengal Assembly Elections will be held in 2021.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 2,865,79 including 1,374,48 active cases. While 8,102 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,410,28 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated.

