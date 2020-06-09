Bihar CM Begins Poll Preparation Digitally; Asks Workers To Highlight Govt's Achievements

After the first virtual rally addressed by BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, now Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has started preparations for the upcoming Bihar polls to be held in October/November this year through a digital platform.

Realising that the election rallies and campaigning on chopper would be a thing of the past in this pandemic, Nitish Kumar has started his interaction with the JDU workers and office-bearers across Bihar through video conferencing, to chart out the JDU strategy to fight the Bihar Assembly polls. He is also advising the workers to propagate the measures taken by the government to combat COVID-19 and help the poor and needy. The meeting will go on till June 15.

Awareness about COVID-19

While addressing the JDU functionaries Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said,

"During the lockdown, more than 30 lakh people came back to Bihar. We made 15,036 block quarantine centres. We spent around Rs 5300 on one person in every quarantine centre,despite that the opposition is making allegations. We need to spread this message across Bihar as in few months we will face elections and we also reimbursed the train fares of all the migrants who returned back on shramik Express."

Nitish Kumar also asked the party workers to spread awareness about COVID-19 and its safety measure. He said that ''people should not be scared of Corona, but should be careful. Proper hygiene should be maintained and social distancing should be maintained. Party should provide relief to the poor people in this crisis. We are trying to create job opportunities for the poor people.''

Digital platform and use of technology is the new normal to reach out to the people for political parties in the COVID-19 era. Big rallies, campaigning on choppers would not be possible for the next 2 years, till this pandemic continues. Election commision has already started its exercise to conduct the Bihar Assembly polls .

