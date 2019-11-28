West Bengal Bypolls: TMC Wins Two Seats, Leads On The Other, While BJP Trails

As the counting of votes for the bypoll elections in West Bengal are underway, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) party has won on two of the three seats. Trends show that BJP has been a close second to TMC in all the three constituencies. The assembly seats that the elections are being contested on include, Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar, and Kaliaganj.

Mamata Banerjee reacts to TMC’s lead

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee reacting to the win said that “This is a victory of people. This is a victory of development. Politics of arrogance will not work. People have rejected the BJP”.

Leading Candidates

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapan Deb Singha on Thursday registered a win from Kaliaganj assembly by-election with a margin of over 2,414 votes. As per the news agency ANI, the TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar also won Kharagpur Sadar’s assembly seat in the by-election by a margin of 20,811 votes. On the other hand, Bimalendu Sinha Roy of TMC is leading in the Karimpur constituency by 23,650 votes. The Gazette Notification for these polls was issued on October 30 and the last date for filing nominations was November 6.

WB bypolls

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25, Election Commission officials said. Around 78 per cent of over seven lakh electorate had cast their votes in the by-polls to Kaliaganj, Karimpur, and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats where 18 candidates were in the fray. BJP state vice-president and the party's candidate in Karimpur, Jay Prakash Majumdar, was assaulted during polling in the constituency. The Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after the general elections as the sitting MLAs of the two seats Dilip Ghosh (BJP) and Mahua Moitra (TMC) had contested and won Lok Sabha seats.

