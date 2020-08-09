1 Pakistani Terrorist Killed, 2 Injured As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along The LoC

One Pakistani terrorist was killed and two were left critically injured on Sunday as Indian Army personnel foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati district, officials said. According to sources, the forces had been noting suspicious movement along the LoC near Krishna Ghati over the past few days. Following this, the army personnel carried out an operation to eliminate the notorious elements.

During the operation, one AK-47 was recovered along with 2 magazines and a few eatables which bore the Pakistani stamp. This comes as another major win for the forces.

Last week, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar revealed that 138 terrorists had been killed in the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley, which has led to a remarkable change in the situation.

He added, “This year, around 138 terrorists including top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and the Al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind outfits were killed in various anti-terror operations across the Valley which has resulted in a remarkable change in situation".

