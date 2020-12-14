10 Farmer Leaders Associated With AIKCC Meet Tomar; Throw Weight Behind Agrarian Laws

In a big development on Monday, 10 farmer leaders associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) backed the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Representatives of farmers' unions from several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital. In a memorandum submitted to Tomar, the farmer leaders mentioned that the AIKCC has always raised its voice against laws that exploit farmers in the last three decades.

According to them, some elements involved in the farmers' stir were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters. They argued that the farmers should not be forced to adhere to the APMCs. Moreover, the farmers' representatives warned that they will hit the streets if the agrarian laws are repealed by the Centre. The memorandum also listed other demands such as the availability of modern technology to farmers, reduction of GST on farm equipment and fertilizers and the complete repeal of the Essential Commodities Act.

Here is the memorandum submitted by the AIKCC leaders:

Farmers' protest continues

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the five rounds of meetings that took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. While the farmers' unions have hardened their stance on the repeal of the laws, the Union government has made it clear that it is not ready to do so. At the same time, it has expressed the willingness to continue the talks whenever the farmers' unions are ready for a discussion.

