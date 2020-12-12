Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Calls Farm Laws 'much-awaited Reforms' In Agriculture Sector

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday slammed political parties for trying to rake up non-issues to fuel their agenda, talking about how pro-militancy and Khalistani leaders had infiltrated the farmers' protest. "Political parties neglected in the country are trying to create an issue out of non-issue from all the reforms that are good for the country just to facilitate their politics," said Shekhawat.

"In between the protesting farmers, there are many such elements that support militancy, support Khalistan and insult Bharat Mata and tiranga. Their presence is a proof that the protests have come in the hands of Maoists," he added.

Discussing how the agrarian laws were formed based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee, Shekhawat said that as a farmer, he could assure that they were 'much-awaited reforms' in the agriculture sector.

"The three laws are a part of the detailed plan to empower the farmers under the Modi Government. As a farmer, I can say that this is a much-awaited law of the agriculture sector. This is because the law was created after recommendations with experts and stakeholders from the Swaminathan Committee's report. All three laws are born out of these. When in coming times, farmers have strengthened these laws will be hailed as significant reforms."

The Swaminathan Aayog report was released by the National Commission on Farmers (NCF) founded in 2004 under the chairmanship of Professor MS Swaminathan. Addressing ways to tackle farmer suicides in India, the body's final report was released in October 2006.

Farmers protest continue

Even as multiple rounds of talks with farmer unions reach a stalemate, the Centre has kept the door open, extending an invitation to the farmers for a discussion over the three agrarian laws and has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders. Additionally, the BJP will also organise 'press conferences' and 'chaupals' in all districts across the country to allay fears over the laws. Meanwhile, farmer unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver. They have also vowed to 'intensify protests'.

The farmers are protesting over The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed by the Parliament in September this year.

