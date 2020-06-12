PM Modi Likely To Hold Conference Meet With All State CMs On June 16-17: Sources

In a major development, sources have reported on Friday that PM Modi is likely to hold a video conference with all state Chief Ministers amid 'Unlock 1'. The tentative date if this meeting is June 16 or 17, report sources. Currently, India is under 'Unlock 1', where the lockdown is only extended in containment zones till June 30. Currenty, India has 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cases discharged and 8498 fatalities.

PM-CM conference on June 16-17

The Prime Minister had previously held a meeting on May 11 with all state Chief Ministers to discuss an exit strategy for the nation as the deadline for the lockdown approached. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, and some more ministers were present in the meeting. After this conference, the Centre had extended the lockdown till May 30, with relaxed restrictions.

Last PM-CM conference

Unlock 1

Subsequently, the Centre extended the Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30, 2020. It also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases with the first phase commencing on June 8 - allowing religious places, malls, shops etc to open. The fate of re-opening educational institutions will be decided in the next phase in July, while resuming international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided in the third phase - the date has not been mentioned.

Previous PM-CM conferences

PM Modi has held five conferences with all CMs amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Previous meetings had all been to discuss the nation's strategy to battle COVID-19 and had resulted in nation-wide lockdowns - the last one with considerable relaxations. While all CMs had attended the first one, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a representative for the past two meetings. Most CMs had aired their greivances and have supported the Centre's move to extend lockdown.

