Over 10,000 New Recoveries Reported In Maharashtra; COVID-19 Tally Surges To 3.91 Lakh

On Tuesday, July 28, Maharashtra recorded 7717 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,91,440. At present, there are 1,44,694 active cases in the state. With 10,333 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 2,32,277.

282 deaths- 55 from Mumbai, 35 from Pune, 25 from Solapur, 18 each from Raigad and Nagpur, 16 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 13 from Jalgaon, 12 each from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai, 11 from Nashik, 9 from Thane, 8 from Satara, 6 each from Kolhapur and Aurangabad, 5 each from Mira Bhayandar, Sangli and Latur, 4 from Osmanabad, three from Ahmednagar, two each from Amravati, Vasai-Virar and Ulhasnagar and one each from Bhiwandi, Panvel, Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Parbhani, Akola, Yavatmal and Buldhana were reported on Tuesday.

Until now, a total of 14,165 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 19,68,559 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 8,85,545 persons are under home quarantine, 42,733 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.88%, 59.34%, and 3.62% respectively.

Mumbai records only 700 COVID-19 cases

In a heartening development, Mumbai recorded just 700 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 28- which is the lowest single-day tally in over three months. This is a steep fall from Monday that had witnessed 1033 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Revealing this information, Maharashtra Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray added that the highest ever COVID-19 testing was also conducted on Tuesday with 8776 samples being tested for the novel coronavirus in the city. Describing this as a major relief, Thackeray cautioned against letting the guard down.

According to the Maharashtra CM's son, the testing would be further ramped up in Mumbai as a result of the BMC's initiative. He also mentioned that Maharashtra's capital was the only city to allow citizens to "test at will". Moreover, he noted that this successful model is also being implemented in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leading to testing facilities being enhanced.

