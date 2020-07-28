COVID-19: Mumbai Police's 'Space Invaders' Meme Shows How You Can 'use Mask As Shield'

The Mumbai police posted a tweet to create awareness amid the novel coronavirus. The tweet has managed to gain a lot of attention from the netizens. This is not the first time that the Mumbai police stole all the limelight on social media. This time the Mumbai police has used the image of a Japanese game ‘Space Invaders’ to convey their message.

Mumbai Police spreading awareness amid pandemic

The Mumbai police logo has been added on the picture taken from the game 'space invaders' and various other small changes have been made. The shooter has been replaced with a sanitiser and the aliens have been made into virus, for which, masks have been added to give a shield. The image is captioned as, “Put some 'Space' between you and these 'invaders'. Use masks as 'shields'”. The Mumbai police has also used their patent hashtag that is also seen in previous posts: #TakingOnCorona.

Put some 'Space' between you and these 'invaders'.

Use masks as 'shields'.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/NKqhNDeAxu — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 27, 2020

Netizens took to the comment section to appreciate the attempt made by the Mumbai police. There were also people who criticised the Mumbai police and termed them as 'corrupt' over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. There were also peole who were enquiring about quarantine rules in Maharastra.

What are the quarantine rules for coming to Maharashtra from other states — Hitesh Kapoor (@HiteshKapur) July 27, 2020

Sushant was murdered. Its not suicide. Transfer his case to CBI. Mumbai police cant handle it anymore because its plate is already full handling COVID situation — Vishnu (@DrVishnuPrasad) July 28, 2020

You always use interesting visuals to explain. — Nidhi Malhotra (@NidhiMalhotra_) July 27, 2020

Singham type Police officers exist only in Movies. Our Soldiers die at borders for our safety and our Police does injustice to us inside our country. Angrez gaye lekin भ्रष्टाचार chor gaye. India Judiciary system has failed. — VB@UK (@VeeBasin) July 27, 2020

Earlier as well Mumbai police were seen making tweets and posting pictures on Instagram regarding cybersecurity and the importance of wearing a mask. Few days back as well Mumbai Police stole the limelight on Instagram by making an awareness post. They posted a picture showing a ‘useless’ gate which went viral on Instagram. The image also contains the Mumbai Police logo. It serves the purpose of telling people how important it is to wear a mask when the pandemic has hit the globe. The image managed to gather 13K likes. Earlier than this post, Mumbai police made another attempt where they made a tweet spreading awareness regarding cybersecurity. They shared the meme which was made from an image of Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. The Mumbai Police shared the translated version of the meme, linking it with the importance of keeping tricky online passwords.

