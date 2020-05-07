Good News: 106-year-old Becomes Oldest Survivor Of Coronavirus In India

Recoveries, especially those of the elderly, have been a source of inspiration to many fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding to the list of people who have overcome the infection is the 106-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Nawabganj, Delhi who has become the oldest to recover in the nation. According to reports, the elderly were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on April 14 after contracting the infection from his son.

However, after successfully battling the COVID-19 infection, he returned home on May 1. According to reports, his son was still under treatment while Ahmed has been discharged and advised to practice social distancing from his family. Ahmed’s recovery has left doctors overjoyed and proud of their patient.

“Whenever a patient recovers, it is a proud moment for us. However, due to Ahmed’s age, is inspiring news for all of us,” the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. BL Sherwal, told ANI.

'Stern will'

The medical staff at the hospital also added that he had a serious resolve to come out of the infection. Sherwal, while speaking further said that while the doctors were treating him, they noticed his stern will to fight the virus. He further said that a person's “will" was the utmost important thing in the battle against coronavirus. He has set an example that even people above the age of hundred can fight the virus, he added.

In a similar heartwarming story, a 65-year-old, who had been on life support for 62 days and needed a double lung transplant, has reportedly been recovered from coronavirus. According to an international media outlet, the doctors in Wuhan, China managed to successfully treat the COVID-19 patient, Cui Zhiqiang whose condition was so serious that he needed a double lung transplant. After being on life support for nearly 62 days, Cui has now become China’s longest surviving patient to be supported by an artificial lung machine.

