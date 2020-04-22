Asaduddin Owaisi Echoes Centre's Blood Plasma Donation Appeal To Recovered COVID Patients

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has backed Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's appeal where he asked the Indian Red Cross Society to motivate recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood so that this blood and plasma can be used to treat critical coronavirus patients. Owaisi took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that this is a "good decision"

'This is a good decision'

"I request people who are cured to please help and come forward my special request to Indian Muslims who have been cured (Alhamdulliah) of COVID to please volunteer /contact Red Cross and donate blood, remember you will save many lives of INDIANS," Owaisi said.

This is a good decision ,I request people who are cured to please help & come forward my special request to Indian Muslims who have been cured (Alhamdulliah) of Covid to please volunteer /contact Red Cross & donate blood ,remember you will saving many lives of INDIANS https://t.co/A0Wdk5KxTl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 21, 2020

'The convalescent plasma will be really helpful'

"As mentioned by ICMR, the convalescent plasma will be really helpful in treating severe and serious COVID-19 patients. So, we asked the Indian Red Cross Society volunteers to motivate people who have already recovered from the COVID-19 disease to donate blood, so that their blood and plasma can be used to treat critical coronavirus patients," Harsh Vardhan said while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday in New Delhi after a meeting with the Indian Red Cross Society chairman and members, via video conferencing.

READ | Realised the importance of govt hospitals, says Nagpur's first COVID-19 survivor

READ | Jamaat chief Maulana Saad gives own Covid update; now appeals for blood plasma donations

"We asked Red Cross to provide all possible facilities to the volunteer donors who want to donate their blood in this time of pandemic crisis. We also asked them to do counselling of the people who are suffering from COVID-19," he added.

The Minister said that he appreciated the Indian Red Cross Society for the social service they are doing all over the country. "I asked them to spread awareness among the people regarding Coronavirus and also to inspire people to follow the guidelines of the nationwide lockdown," he added. Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister has also written to health departments of all states and UTs to ensure adequate availability of blood in the blood banks.

READ | Here's what Mark Zuckerberg has to say about Facebook's $5.7 Billion investment in Jio

READ | Here's Jio's new valuation as Facebook buys 9.9% stake in Reliance subsidiary for $5.7 Bn

(With ANI inputs)