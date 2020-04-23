Delhi: 32% Of Covid Patients Recovered Says Health Minister, Describes 3 Levels Of Care

Out of 2,248 coronavirus patients in the national capital and 32 per cent of these have recovered from the infection, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. He also said that there are three levels of coronavirus care in the city - those having no symptoms, mild symptoms, or critical patients.

Jain added that those with moderate symptoms are kept in the dedicated health centre while those who are severely sick are taken to the dedicated hospitals. Delhi has nine COVID-19 hospitals, having 527 patients. LNJP has the highest 232 COVID patients among all the hospitals.

The nine hospitals also include Central government hospitals and private hospitals. Among private hospitals, Max has the highest number of patients - 64. So far, Delhi has reported 48 deaths.

India's Recovery Rate Soars To 19.89%

In a major boost to India's battle against Coronavirus (COVID-19), Union Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, on Thursday, stated that India's recovery rate has increased to 19.89%. Moreover, he added that India witnessed a growth of 1409 case in past 24 hours and the tally lies at 21393 cases. Moreover, he revealed that 78 districts have not reported a single COVID case in the past 14 days.

In 24 hours 1409 total positive cases with total at 21393 cases in the country. 4257 people cured. 388 patients cure. 19.89% is the recovery rate. Home Ministry has instructed all the states on 21st April that milk processing units, bread factories, and mobile recharge services are exempted from lockdown. Electric fans, movement of honey related items are also exempted. Food processing units, export-oriented units and special economic zones also working

As of date, 16454 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 4257 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5652. 681 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

