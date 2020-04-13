112 Of 115 Health Workers In Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Negative After Quarantine

In a massive relief, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, on Monday, has announced that 112 of 115 health care workers who had been quarantined two weeks ago have tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The hospital has stated that as only 3 workers have tested positive, all 112 workers will join duty on Wednesday. Delhi's current COVID-19 tally is at 1154 with 24 deaths.

112 workers quarantined

On April 4, 112 staff members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi were kept under quarantine after they came in contact with two persons who tested positive for Coronavirus. These include doctors and nurses too. As per the hospital officials, the two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in their second test.

Out of the 112 members, 85 are following home quarantine while 27 others are being quarantined at the hospital, officials said. Delhi has seen several doctors get infected after treating COVID-19 positive patients. While Kejriwal has not officially extended the lockdown in Delhi, he hailed PM Modi for 'taking the right decision to extend'.

Kejriwal: 'PM Modi has taken right decision to extend lockdown'

On Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has revealed that PM Modi has taken the decision to extend the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. Without mentioning how long the lockdown is extended, he said that 'PM has taken the right decision'. While PM Modi is scheduled to address the nation on Tuesday at 10 AM, eight states have extended the lockdown - Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Wes Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry.

As of date, 8048 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 979 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1985. 324 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

