Delhi: 108 Staff Of Ganga Ram Hospital Quarantined After Contact With Coronavirus Patients

A total of 108 staff members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have been kept under quarantine after they came in contact with two persons who tested positive for Coronavirus. These include doctors and nurses too. As per the hospital officials, the two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in their second test.

Out of the 108 people, 85 are following home quarantine while 23 others are being quarantined at the hospital, officials said. There have been cases of medical professionals contracting Coronavirus while treating patients.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital announced that there is no shortage of PPE kits and N95 masks, assuring the people that all the staff of the hospital was 'trying their best' in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi has reported 93 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 384 in the national capital. About 259 of these cases are linked to the Markaz Nizamuddin incident.

Coronavirus in India

The number of Coronavirus cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz stands at 1,032 so far, constituting nearly 30% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in India has soared by 601 to reach 2,902.

Twelve people have died due to the deadly virus since Friday, taking the death toll to 68, the Ministry further informed. 183 people have either recovered or discharged.

"Till now we have found cases related to Tablighi Jamaat from 17 states, 1023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30% are linked to one particular place," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

