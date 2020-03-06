12-member Telangana Team Meets Kerala Health Minister, Discusses Ways To Combat COVID-19

After India recorded 31 positive Coronavirus cases, Telangana has sent a 12-member team to Kerala on Friday to study how the state contained the spread of Coronavirus.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja interacted with the Telangana team and said, "The team will be given a presentation at National Health Mission and they will visit Alappuzha district to know how the health facilities are set up by Kerala Health Department on the grassroots level."

Talking about the control room set up by the health department, Shailaja said, "the team comprising doctors and senior health officials will visit the control room set up by the Health Department and also will attend daily review meetings. They will also visit an isolation ward in the hospital and interact with doctors and nurses."

"Kerala model is being followed by other states too. All states are working together and the country as a whole is fighting the coronavirus. They are sharing our experience. All of India is standing together. Contact tracing and isolation is the most important part," she added.

Dr. Mahaboob Khan, who was a part of the 12-member Telangana team informed a news agency that the discussion of the team with Kerala's health minister was fruitful. "Kerala was the first state in India where a positive coronavirus case was reported. All three positive cases reported have been discharged after testing negative. So we wanted to study how Kerala was able to contain it and the health system in place here," he said.

Coronavirus outbreak, 31 positive cases in India

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 6 visited the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to inspect the preparedness to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Harsh Vardhan visited Terminal-3 of the international airport to take stock of the arrangements made for the screening of passengers coming from the 78 countries that have reported active coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282. The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 100,000, including 80,565 people in China. India has so far confirmed 31 positive Coronavirus cases. COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

