'We Are Extra Vigilant After Coronavirus Cases Rise In India': Kerala Health Minister

As the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India is on the rise, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous vigilance and assured that the state is carrying out strict surveillance to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

KK Shailaja said that the authorities in Kerala took prompt action after India's first three positive cases were reported in the state. She added that the officials are being more cautious as there have been several reports of Coronavirus from other places in the country.

As a precautionary measure, the Kerala government has decided to strengthen the surveillance at airports.

"If a person is coming from the affected region with any symptom he/she will be directly shifted to the isolation ward. If they don't have symptoms they will be referred for home quarantine," KK Shailaja added.

'Patients who tested positive have recovered'

The Health Minister said that the three patients who initially tested positive for Coronavirus have recovered, and in all the following tests, they have tested negative. Kerala now has below 30 people with mild symptoms of the virus.

KK Shailaja had earlier clarified that a 36-year-old patient, who was admitted to the Government Medical College in Ernakulam after returning from Malaysia, did not die of coronavirus.

'Coronavirus outbreak threatens global economy': Kerala FM

Fearing that the novel coronavirus will impact Kerala's economy, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday asserted that if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained globally within three months it may lead to a worldwide economic crisis. The impact of the crisis may be felt in the state, Thomas added.

"With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the global economy is facing a threat... if the outbreak is not contained within three months, " said Thomas Isaac in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.

He further informed that the tourism industry in the state has already been adversely affected after Coronavirus cases were reported in the region. The finance minister also expressed his worry about the Kerala economy as it is dependent on NRI remittances.

