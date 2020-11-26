Israelis Pay Respects To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims; Hail Friendship With India

12 years ago, on this day in 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists who entered via sea route held to ransom the city of Mumbai and killed over 160 people including foreigners. To pay respect to the victims of the dastardly 26/11 terror attacks, Israelis are holding ceremonies and demanding that the perpetrators of the massacre be brought to justice. They are also condemning "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

'Peaceful countries should come together'

Israelis and Indian students and caregivers paid respects to the victims in Jerusalem, Rehovot and Tel Aviv on Wednesday and ceremonies are planned in Beersheva and Eilat on Thursday, according to a PTI report. A virtual ceremony on Zoom is also planned for Thursday at 8 PM Israel time (11:30 PM IST). Hundreds have registered to take part in the event.

"Israel opposes every country that provides financial and logistical support to terrorists. Peaceful countries should come together to boycott diplomatically and financially those countries that support terrorism. This will help deter acts of terror," Isaac Solomon from the southern Israeli coastal city of Eilat said. "It is a matter of pride for us Israelis to have a peaceful country like India as our friend. We pray that our friendship continues to grow strong," the octogenarian said.

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. At least 166 people, including six Jews at the Chabad House and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008. Israelis in Eilat have requested that a memorial square be built for the victims of the Mumbai attacks.

'We have to take the fight to their soil'

The Telangana Association of Israel organised an interfaith ceremony to pay respects to the victims of 26/11. A Jewish Rabbi, a Hindu priest, a Christian pastor and a Sikh priest recited prayers in the memory of those who were killed in the attacks and for peace. "We believe in peace but shouldn't bow down to terror. Our policy of zero tolerance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a welcome change," association president Ravi Soma said.

Some 20 people from Telangana working in Israel gathered in Ramat Gan, next to Tel Aviv, as per permission granted to them in view of the coronavirus pandemic. They carried posters and lit candles to pay respects to the victims of "the most heinous act of terror on Indian soil".

Students at the prestigious Weizmann Institute in Rehovot also lit candles and held a silent protest to condemn "Pakistan-sponsored terror". "We have to learn from the Israelis and pre-empt attempts by Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits. We have to take the fight to their soil," said an agitated doctoral fellow, Vivek Singh. Students at Ben-Gurion University in Beer Sheva and local Israelis will be organising ceremonies on Thursday evening to mark the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

