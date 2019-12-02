12-yr-old Kid All Set To Become Youngest Person To Appear In Class 10 Board Exams In Assam

Issac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei, a 12-year-old boy of Kangvai village in Churachandpur district is all set to become the youngest person in Assam to appear in class-10 board exams. The Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) has allowed him to appear for Assam High School Leaving Certificate in class-10 board exams. The administrative board of BOSEM gave the approval to Isaac to register his name with his actual date of birth for the upcoming board exams, terming it a 'special case'.

'I admire Sir Isaac Newton because I think I am like him'

Isaac, who studied in Mount Olive School till class 8, is the eldest son of his parents. He said, "I am happy and excited. I admire Sir Isaac Newton because I think I am like him and we share a common name." Isaac's father, Genkholien Vaiphei had submitted an application last year seeking permission from the education department to allow his son to write in the matric exams. Following Genkholien's application, the commissioner of the education department ordered to conduct a psychology test on the boy.

Driven by Isaac's passion

As per the test results conducted by the Department of Clinical Psychology RIMS Imphal, Isaac's mental age was 17 years 5 months while his basal age was 14 years and his terminal age was 22 years. His intelligence quotient (IQ) is 141 which is of very superior intellectual and development functioning. His father said that initially they were asked to change the age of the boy to 15 so that he could appear in the exams. Following this, he approached the higher authority driven by the passion of his son.

'We are very happy and thankful'

"We are very happy and thankful to the department for giving my son this opportunity. The initiative of the department for this will pave ways for the coming generations to put to test their skills and talents", the proud father said. As per the rules, a student shall complete 15 years of age on April 1 of the year in which a candidate intends to appear for the class 10 board exams. Isaac was inspired by child prodigy Naina Jaiswal of Hyderabad who cracked class board exams at the age of eight.

