Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi Appeals To Regional Forces To Join Hands Against CAB

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday has appealed regional forces to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Taking to Twitter, he said that if parties of different ideologies can come together for the common good of Maharashtra, why can't the same happen in Northeast India? He added that the Citizenship Amendment "threatens to divide the people and put them at risk." Most of the regional parties and civil society groups have raised the issue of how CAB could affect the tribals.

If parties of different ideologies can come together for the common good of Maharashtra, why can't we do the same in Northeast India? Citizenship Amendment threatens to divide us and put people at risk. My appeal to regional forces, put people first and politics behind. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 1, 2019

Adhir Ranjan opposes CAB

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, objecting to the Citizenship Amendment Bill push by the BJP-led government, called PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'infiltrators.' Interacting with the media, the Congress leader asserted that India is for everybody-- Hindus and Muslims.

'Amit Shah, Narendra Modiji, you are in infiltrator'

Adhir Ranjan said, "India is for everybody. It's for Hindus and Muslims. But they want to show that we will let Hindus live and not Muslims, is India somebody's estate? Everybody has an equal right. Amit Shah, Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants."

READ | Shah holds meet with NE CMs, political leaders, civil society on CAB

READ | Misconception over NRC, lack of campaign on CAB led to bypoll defeat, say BJP leaders

Amit Shah held discussions over CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussion with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). According to sources, chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs attended the meetings separately. The Home Minister is holding meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

READ | Congress' Adhir Ranjan calls PM Modi, Amit Shah 'infiltrators' while opposing CAB

READ | Congress leader says party will unite other parties against pan-India NRC, CAB