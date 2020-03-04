16 Patients At ITBP's Delhi Quarantine Facility Test Positive For Coronavirus

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Wednesday that 16 out of 24 people who were shifted to its quarantine facility in Delhi's Chhawla have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

One of the ITBP Spokesperson, Vivek Pandey told news agency ANI that the 16 patients have been isolated, and are undergoing treatment.

"The situation is under control and there is no need to panic. We are taking action as per the Health Ministry guidelines on dealing with COVID-19," he added.

On Tuesday, 24 people including three Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel in South Delhi were moved to the ITBP quarantine facility, after finding symptoms of Coronavirus

24 people shifted to ITBP Quarantine facility

21 Italian tourists and three Indian tour operators have been sent to an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi on Tuesday for suspected coronavirus exposure, official sources said.

Health Ministry sources said these foreigners, 13 women, and eight men, were in the same group of which an Italian and his wife have tested positive in Rajasthan capital Jaipur.

Three Indians, who were accompanying this Italian group as tour operators, were also sent to the ITBP facility in Chhawla area of south-west Delhi, they said.

All 112 Wuhan evacuees test negative for Coronavirus

ITBP further said that the 112 evacuees who were rescued from the central Chinese city of Wuhan on February 27 have all tested negative for the coronavirus. The evacuees were quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Chhawla Facility.

The evacuees that include Seventy-six Indians and 36 foreigners, were taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force quarantine centre in the Chhawla area of the national capital after being brought back.

"Today is the 7th day of those people. The second test of them has been conducted and if no symptoms are seen, we will release them," an official said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that there were 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 3,000 globally. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people worldwide.

