Jammu & Kashmir: With 28 New Cases, Total COVID-19 Count Soars To 1317

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that 28 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 06 from Jammu division and 22 from Kashmir division, have been reported, thus taking the total number of positive cases in the region to 1317.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 1317 positive cases, 653 are Active Positive, 647 have recovered and 17 have died, 02 in Jammu division and 15 in Kashmir division. 38 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 02 from Jammu division and 36 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 96826 test results available, 95509 samples have tested negative till May 19, 2020. Till date 119155 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 31524 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 87 in Hospital Quarantine, 653 in hospital isolation and 19555 under home surveillance. Besides, 67319 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Kashmir Division Break Up

Bandipora has 137 positive cases with 08 Active Positive, 128 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 169 positive cases with 68 Active Positive, 96 recovered, 05 deaths; Anantnag district has 247 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with 157 Active Positive, 87 recovered (including 26 recoveries today), 03 death; Baramulla has 121 positive cases (including 02 reported today) with 26 Active Positive, 91 recovered (including 10 recoveries today), 04 deaths; Shopian has 109 positive cases with 34 Active Positive, 75 recovered; Kupwara has 101 positive cases with 53 Active Positive, 48 recovered; Budgam has 58 positive cases, with 27 Active Positive and 30 recovered cases and 01 death; Ganderbal has 25 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 10 Active cases and 15 recoveries; Kulgam has 166 positive cases (including 07 reported today), with 156 Active Positive and 09 recoveries and 01 death and Pulwama reported 18 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 12 active positive, 06 recovered.

Jammu Division Break Up

Jammu has 47 positive cases with 17 active positive cases and 29 recoveries (including 02 recoveries reported today) and 01 death; Udhampur has 28 positive cases (including 02 reported today) with 08 active positive case, 19 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 14 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 08 Active Positive and 06 recoveries; Rajouri has 08 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 04 active positive cases and 04 recovered; Kathua has 36 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 35 Active positive and 01 recovered; Kishtwar has 02 positive case with 01 active positive case and 01 recovered; Ramban has 24 positive cases with 23 active positive and 01 recovered; Reasi has 03 positive cases with 02 active positive and 01 recovered, Poonch has 3 active positive cases while Doda has 01 active positive case.

