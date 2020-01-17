1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict Jalees Ansari Goes Missing; ATS And Crime Branch Launch Manhunt

A 68-year-old convict of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, went missing on Thursday morning while being on parole, officials said. Ansari, a resident of Mominpura in Agripada who is serving a life term, is suspected to be involved in many bomb blast cases across the country, an official said. He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan, and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday, he said.

Massive manhunt launched by ATS and Crime Branch

According to sources, Maharashtra ATS and the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police have launched a massive manhunt to trace him and different teams have been formed for the same. Search operations are being conducted at various bus depots and railway stations. Different CCTV footages are also being scanned. The Mumbai Police have also alerted airport management and security agencies to stay vigilant.

During the parole period, Jalees was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance, officials said. However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, the official said. In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a complaint about his "missing" father, he said.

According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hours and told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home. On his complaint, the Agripada Police registered a missing case, he said. Jalees, who is known as Doctor Bomb, was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahidin and taught terror groups how to make bombs, he said. He was also questioned by the NIA in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai, he said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on J&K DySP Davinder Singh's arrest, toes Pakistan's line

READ | SHOCKING: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari hurls sharp personal attack at PM Modi outside Jamia

'No investigation process from Rajasthan police as of now'

Ajmer SP, Kunwar Rashtradeep speaking to Republic on Friday said, "He was lodged in Ajmer jail but he was shifted to Mumbai's Arthur road jail from where he got parole for 21 days. Mumbai police have called us and asked about him whether he has been surrendered in front of Ajmer police or not as he was supposed to present in front Ajmer court today, but we informed Mumbai police that he didn't came to Ajmer and if he will come then we will inform Mumbai police about it. No investigation from Rajasthan police side has been started as of now because the matter is related to the Mumbai police."

READ | Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Jharkhand Police reinstates murder charge

READ | Sena slams BJP for defaming Indira Gandhi, recalls Udayan Raje's Modi 'Pedhewale' jibe

(with PTI inputs)