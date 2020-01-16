Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On J&K DySP Davinder Singh's Arrest, Toes Pakistan's Line

A day after Congress party politicised the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Davinder Singh, giving a clean chit to Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack and also by giving the entire matter a communal colour, now the party's former president, Rahul Gandhi, has also toed the same line.

Breaking his silence, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that Singh should be tried in a fast track court and if he is found guilty, he must be given "harshest possible sentence." The Gandhi family scion also claimed that he should be charged with treason.

However, sharing a poster, Rahul Gandhi has asked why the Central government is silent on the matter. He has also similarly attempted to absolve Pakistan of the Pulwama terror attack by seeking details of the DySP's 'role'. He has questioned the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the National Security Advisor and claimed that they are maintaining a silence over the issue.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with 🇮🇳 blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi.



He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against 🇮🇳.#TerroristDavinderCoverUp pic.twitter.com/gc2BlhBOwM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

Though Pakistan based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad took responsibility for the attack on the CRPF jawans on Feb 14 2018, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, after the arrest of Singh have been hinting at an "internal involvement", going so far as to demand a probe into all the forces to root out other 'Davinder Singhs'.

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted at the airport, as per news agency PTI. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

Davinder Singh had also received Rs 12 lakh from the terrorists to ferry them to Jammu and then Chandigarh for their onward journey to New Delhi, IG (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told. Notably, he was awarded 'Police Medal for Meritorious Service' in 2019.

He is being interrogated by various intelligence agencies, including IB, military intelligence and RAW, besides the police.

Singh had disclosed that he had put up the terrorists at his Indira Nagar house in Srinagar, right next to the Army''s 15 Corps Headquarters, and thereafter accompanied them to Jammu in a car driven by the Hizbul overground worker, news agency PTI stated quoting intelligence sources. Currently, he was also on duty ensuring security cover for the envoys of 15 countries who visited Srinagar at the Union government’s invitation last week.

