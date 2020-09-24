2 Tibetans March From Manali To Delhi Against China; 'return Panchem Lama' Among 3 demands

Two Tibetan nationals have pedal-marched from Manali in Himachal Pradesh to China’s embassy at New Delhi with three specific demands from the Chinese Government. Holding the flags of Tibet and India, the duo started marching from Manali in the wee hours of Wednesday, September 23 and expect to reach the capital city by October 22 on foot.

The demands of the Tibet nationals include:

Chinese Communist Party should allow His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama return to Tibet The CCP should hold peaceful dialogue with Dalai Lama or the Central Tibetan Administration through the middle ground approach Chinese authority should unconditionally release the 11th Panchen Lama along with all Tibetan prisoners.

With these three demands, the two Tibetan nationals undertook a march from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi against the Chinese government.

Anti-China protests among the Tibetan community around the world have gained momentum over the last few months with demonstrations being staged in several parts of India, Hong Kong the United States as well as Canada. Citizens across these countries have come out in support of Tibetans opposing China’s oppressive rule over Tibet for decades.

China attempts to bring 'stabillity' in Tibet

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the senior lawmakers that Beijing must build an “impregnable fortress” to maintain stability in Tibet. The state media also said that Xi talked about protection of national unity and educating the public in the struggle against “spiritism”.

Describing the move as “peaceful liberation” that benefited the people in the secluded Himalayan region to abandon the “feudalist” past, China has seized control over Tibet in 1950. However, critics of Asian superpower’s policies regarding the region and the supporters of exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama have voiced their concerns with Chinese rule amounting to “cultural genocide”.

According to international media reports, it was during a senior Communist Party meeting on Tibet’s future governance ending, Chinese President hailed the recent developments made and even appreciated the efforts made by the officials handling the issue on the frontlines. However, Xi reportedly added that more efforts were required to instil strength & rejuvenating unity in the region.

Chinese state media also quoted Xi saying that the political and ideological education is required to be strengthened in schools in Tibet that can further ‘plant the seeds of loving China’ in the depths of the hearts of every youth. The Chinese President also vowed to build a ‘united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet’. He also noted that China is required to enhance the role of Communist Party in the region along with better integrating of the ethnic groups.

Recent reports have also cited China building heavy fortifications and internment camps in Tibet.

