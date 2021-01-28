20 Days Before R-Day Violence, Intel Agencies Had Discussed SFJ's Plan For Delhi: Sources

Since the tractor rally violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day, many political voices have been raised alleging intelligence failure on January 26. According to sources, however, in the first high-level coordination meeting chaired by the Special Director Intelligence Bureau in the first week of January, intentions of radical organisation of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) of hoisting Khalistani flat at the Red Fort was discussed and counter arrangements were also discussed with all the stakeholders.

The top 8 Delhi Police officers, 12 top officers of IB and several officers from Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), SPG and Haryana Police had attended this high-level meeting, said sources. The secessionist outfit SFJ, which was formed in 2007, is a US-based group seeking a separate homeland for Sikhas a "Khalistan" in Punjab.

READ | Farmers Protest: Entry, Exit Gates Of Over 10 Delhi Metro Stations Temporarily Closed

Republic Day violence: Inside details released

Sources further revealed that SFJ had earlier announced an increase in the reward from USD 250,000 for waving Khalistani flags at the historic monument on Republic Day to USD 350,000 for unfurling the flags at the Indian Parliament on February 1. However, a day after the tractor rally violence in Delhi, the farmers' unions which have been protesting against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws have postponed their proposed march to the Parliament.

Claiming that the decision to close the Red Fort from January 20 to January 27 was proposed in the meeting, the sources said that clarification on the same was sought from Delhi Police. An official communication said, "Due to the iconic status of Red Fort, it will be prudent to exercise caution and mentioning of past SFJ's plan to hoist Khalistani flag at Red Fort."

READ | Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Relive The Iconic R-Day Parade At Rajpath

Besides this, inside details also reveal that the security agencies were asked to secure the Red Fort and other buildings of historic and national importance in Delhi in order to thwart "any misadventure" by radical Sikhs and SFJ. The meeting, whose minutes was also shared with all chiefs of R&AW, SPG, Police heads of UP, Haryana, Delhi, also had a long discussion on the plan and strategy of SFJ and radicalised Sikh groups.

'Input was shared that farmers will move towards PM Modi's residence...'

Apart from all the discussion meetings that were held prior to Republic Day, another input was shared on January 26 around 12 pm that the protesting farmers with tractors were likely to move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Rajpath, India Gate and Red Fort as well. This input was sent to all officers who were on ground maintaining law and order situations in different parts of the national capital.

READ | Republic Day 2021: From No Chief Guest To B'desh Contingent's Parade; Here's What Changed

Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Lakka Sadana booked for R-Day violence

Two days after the tractor parade which was meant to highlight the demands of the protesting farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned activist Lakka Sadana have been booked in connection with the violence at Red Fort.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 37 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Delhi police commissioner S N Shrivastava said 19 people have been arrested while 50 people were detained for questioning. Shrivastava said 394 personnel of the Delhi police were injured and 30 police vehicles damaged. Addressing media on Wednesday, Shrivastava put forth two important points, amid others - that the farmer leaders had gone back on their word of holding a peaceful protest by violating the terms of the plan and route that had been agreed upon in 5 meetings with the police, and that the fact that casualties were largely restricted was because the police decided to not deploy the various mechanisms at their disposal.

READ | As Farmers Protest, PM Showing Off Central Plans, Says Thorat

(With ANI inputs)