Republic Day 2021: From No Chief Guest To B'desh Contingent's Parade; Here's What Changed

India will commemorate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, as the historic day marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 when the country truly became a democratic republic.

This day is celebrated with much fervour through festivities and the renowned Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi, which honours the military forces and the rich cultural heritage of India. While the parade is a high-spirited event witnessing more than 100,000 people each year, the celebrations will be toned down this time around due to the pandemic.

The Republic Day 2021 celebrations will also witness many never-before-seen events such as a massive tractor rally led by farmers in Delhi and the appearance of Bangladeshi contingents at the R-Day parade.

Here's how India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day amidst the pandemic.

Republic Day Parade 2021

The grand Republic Day parade will commence from Rashtrapati Bhavan and pass through Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg and finally reach the India Gate.

In line with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Republic Day parade this year will be of a shorter duration. The marching contingent will also be smaller and the cultural performances will be fewer.

READ | Republic Day 2021: India To Display Military Might, Cultural Diversity At Rajpath

No chief guest for Republic Day this year

There will be no chief guest for Republic Day this year, as British PM Boris Jonhson who was invited to India on the occassion was forced to cancel his visit due to the outbreak of a new Covid strain in the UK. This is the first time the Republic Day parade will be held without a chief guest in 50 years. Before this, India did not have a chief guest for the January 26 parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.

Fewer spectators to witness R-Day celebrations

The spectator size has been reduced to 25,000 compared to 150,000 last year and the number of media personnel is also brought down from 300 to 200. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend the event.

Bangladeshi contingent to participate in R-Day

A military band from the Bangladesh Army will part of India's Republic Day parade for the first time this year. The 122-member tri-service contingent will lead the first ten rows of the parade on January 26. This year, Bangladesh marks 50 years of its Independence.

READ | Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Unfurl Tricolour; Farmers To Hold Tractor March

No motorcycle stunt this year

The gravity-defying motorcycle stunts performed by army or paramilitary personnel, which draw loud cheers from the crowd each year will not be happening this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Coronavirus safety norms will be strictly followed throughout the event.

No parade of gallantry awardees

The parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will be missing in the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing.

Republic Day tableaux

A total of 32 tableaux, 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from defence arm -- will roll down Rajpath, showcasing country's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess. The contingents will stop at National Stadium this year instead of going all the way to the Red Fort like every year.

Tableau from Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh and Delhi will participate in the parade.

READ | Jai Hind!: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Nation On 72nd Republic Day

Cultural performances at Rajpath

School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Farmers' mega tractor rally in Delhi

This year's Republic Day will be celebrated parallel to the tractor march by farmers protesting the Centre's three farm laws. A total of 15,000 tractors have been permitted enter Delhi on the occasion amid tight security and Coronavirus restraints.

READ | President Kovind Lauds Soldiers On Eve Of Republic Day, Urges Citizens To Get Vaccinated