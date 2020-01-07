No CBI Chargesheet Against Harish Rawat In 2016 Sting Case Without Permission: U'khand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not file charge-sheet without its permission in the 2016 sting video case against former chief minister Harish Rawat. The matter is slated to be heard on March 2, ordered Justice Shudhanshu Dhuliya. The court had on November 1 postponed the hearing in the matter till January 7.

Before Tuesday's hearing, the senior Congress leader took to Twitter seeking the blessing of the people. "Some black sheep were stolen from my house and they are still at my friends' houses. My friends have accused me of this. CBI has filed an FIR against me in the matter. The case will be heard in the Nainital High Court today. I hope your support and blessing are with me," Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

मेरे घर से कुछ काली भेड़ें चुराई गई और आज भी वो मेरे दोस्तों के घर में बरामद हैं और दोस्तों ने उसका इल्जाम मुझ पर लगाया है। वह कोई छोटी संस्था नहीं, CBI ने उसका वाद, मेरे खिलाफ FIR दायर की है। — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) January 7, 2020

आज उस मुकदमे का माननीय नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट में निर्णय होगा, आप सबकी सद्भावना और आर्शीवाद की अपेक्षा है। — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) January 7, 2020

Alleged horse-trading

In October 2019, CBI registered a case against Rawat, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and Samachar Plus Channel CEO Umesh Kumar for allegedly attempting to indulge in horse-trading in 2016. A sting video purportedly showing Rawat negotiating a deal to buy the support of nine rebel Congress MLAs to save his government in 2016 had created a flutter.

Rawat subsequently won a Supreme Court-monitored floor test in the state Assembly and his government was reinstated after a brief spell of President's rule, a CBI probe was launched into the sting operation. The CBI stated that the 2016 video has been indicated to be genuine. The High Court had on September 30, permitted the CBI to register an FIR and commence an investigation into the matter.

