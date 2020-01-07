After Violence On Campus, JNU Prof CP Chandrasekhar Resigns From Key Govt Panel

In wake of the violence on the JNU campus on January 5, CP Chandrasekhar- a professor of the university resigned from the newly constituted Standing Committee on Economic Statistics on Monday. In his statement, he opined the Committee was unlikely to restore the credibility of the statistical system under the prevailing circumstances. Moreover, he alleged that the autonomy of the institutions had suffered due to political pressure.

CP Chandrasekhar stated, "I regret to inform you that, because of the situation in JNU where I stay, I will be unable to attend tomorrow's meeting. Further, I feel that, under current conditions, this Committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past." "I wish to record my appreciation of the sustained efforts of a large number of colleagues within the statistical system whom I have greatly valued working with in the past to build a robust and credible statistical base. It is unfortunate that political pressures have reduced their autonomy now, and efforts to consolidate a well-designed system are being subverted. In these circumstances, I will not be able to serve on this Committee.”

The credibility of government data

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition accused the Centre of withholding an important statistical report pertaining to employment. Doubts were also raised about the credibility of the government’s data. In this context, the Standing Committee on Economic Statistics headed by statistician Pronab Sen was mandated to “review the extant framework relating to data sources, indicators, concepts or definitions and other issues” of the economic data-sets.

Violence in JNU

On the JNU campus, there was a law and order situation on January 5. Reportedly, masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. 34 injured people from JNU were discharged from AIIMS on Monday. While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members were seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the "goons" of the Left.

