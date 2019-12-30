2019 Highlights Part 1: From IAF's Balakot Blitz To 'Howdy, Modi', Here's A Look Back

The year 2019 is about to end and it would not be wrong to say that 2019 had it all. From the fatal terrorist attack in Pulwama that stirred nationalist sentiments all throughout the country, to the nationwide anger on the amended Citizenship Act, from re-election of Narendra Modi for the second time with a bigger mandate, to a Thackeray family member becoming a Chief Minister, from former Home Minister P Chidambaram's arrest to Amit Shah becoming the Home Minister, 2019 has been a year of unprecedented newsbreaks.

February: Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike:

On February 14 this year, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. Days after the incident, India on February 26, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Balakot, Pakistan. In a pinpointed and swift airstrike that lasted less than two minutes, officials initially claimed that the strike targeted 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack.

This "preemptive and "non-military" action by India was seen as a result of strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had on February 15 had said 'those responsible will pay a very heavy price' and 'security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.'

"Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling...Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise," Modi said after Pulwama terror attack.

February: Abhinandan comes back to India via Wagah border

After Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and pre-emptive Balakot strike by India on terrorist camps in Balakot area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, air skirmishes began with both countries violating norms. On February 27, a day after Balakot strike, Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and dropped bombs near areas of Nowshera sector in J&K’s Rajouri district.

As per reports, on February 27, Wing Commander Abhinandan was part of a 4-aircraft MIG-21 Bison Combat Air Patrol (CAP) formation above Srinagar. At a time of heightened alertness, their task was to patrol Srinagar's airspace. On receiving an alert that a squadron of Pakistan fighter jets was bearing on Indian airspace, Wing Commander Abhinandan's MIG-21 formation was immediately diverted to head off the ingressing Pakistani fighters. In the high-altitude dogfight that ensued, IAF intercepted the Pakistan Air Force's attack contingent, however, Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan after he shot down Pakistani F-16 with his close-combat R73 missile.

However, in a big diplomatic win, India managed to put global pressure on Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who on March 1 announced that Abhinandan will be released as a mark of 'good gesture'. Exactly at 9.10 p.m. on March 1, he arrived at Wagah check-post on the Pakistani side, accompanied by Pakistani rangers. He was wearing civilian clothes- a dark jacket and khakhi trousers, walking proudly toward the gates.

May: Re-election of Narendra Modi

In a landslide victory in the General election held in April this year, the duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah not only ensured a thumping victory for their party - the BJP, but also went far ahead of the half-way mark. Winning 303 seats at its own and an additional 50 with the allies in the National Democratic Alliance, the saffron party registered the biggest mandate since after 1984 - the year that made Rajiv Gandhi become the PM. The Congress was decimated to near non-existence with only 52 seats.

The election brought back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second time and established him as a formidable figure in Indian politics. As wishes poured in from every nook and corner of the world for the PM, it only re-established Modi's global stature and his reach.

Moreover, PM's tweet after this victory was reported as most-liked tweet of this year

August: Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, Parliament abrogated Article 370 of Indian Constitution that exempted Jammu and Kashmir from following the Indian Constitution except for Article 1 and itself. Announcing the decision in the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it will correct a "historic wrong". Additionally, the Modi government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir and changed its status to Union Territories - Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

The bill named Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha by 125-61 margin and the Lok Sabha by a whooping 351-72 margin on August 5,6 respectively. While the Opposition condemned this move calling it an attack on 'Kashmiriyat', Shah said that it will integrate of Jammu and Kashmir with the country like never before.

Ahead of the historic decision, the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed around 40,000 troops in the state and placed the mainstream leaders including three chief ministers - NC's Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti on preventive custody. The Centre after intimation from Army also evacuated Amarnath yatris, and the Chinar Corps of Indian Army revealed that they had intelligence inputs that there were attempts of attacks on Amarnath Yatra by Pakistan.

Centre also imposed a complete ban on internet in the valley and phone lines including mobile networks were shut. The Modi government eventually removed restrictions, however, internet shutdown is still in place in some areas of the valley. Even as Modi government has been repeatedly giving proofs of normalcy in the valley, many areas are still under lockdown, almost 6 months after revocation of Article 370.

August: Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj's demise

The year also witnessed the demise of bigwigs of Indian politics - BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. Former Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on July 20. Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, after suffering from cardiac arrest at New Delhi AIIMS hospital. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, passed away on August 24, at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi.

August: Chidambaram arrest drama

In yet another unprecedented incident of the year, former Union Minister and Congress senior leader P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media case on August 21. His arrest was preceded by a 27-hour long drama, during which he was denied an anticipatory bail, he went untraceable, addressed a press briefing and locked himself inside his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi.

As this extraordinary sequence of event unfolded, CBI had to climb the walls of Chidambaram's residence to finally get hold of him. A day prior to his arrest, the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, after which he went missing. 21 hours after intense search by media and CBI officials alike, he appeared at the AICC head office for a press conference and left for his residence.

The CBI team followed him and after almost 30-minutes long drama, to enter his residence, he was arrested for custodial interrogation. At the pretext that he was being evasive, the ED and the CBI urged for custodial interrogation of the leader. Even as he was granted bail, after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, the highlight remains that Delhi High Court called him the “kingpin" in the INX Media case.

September: Howdy, Modi!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a humongous 50,000 crowd gathered at the NRG Stadium in Houston at the mega Howdy, Modi organised by Texas India Forum in September this year. The world watched as the United States President Donald Trump also accompanied Modi in what is being called the show of camaraderie between the two world leaders.

As the PM arrived at the stage exactly 21: 40 minutes (as per Indian time), he was welcomed by loud cheers of the Indian Americans gathered there. Amid loud cheers and chants of 'Modi, Modi', PM Modi greeted the enthusiastic crowd with folded hands and bowed as a mark of respect, manifesting the rich and deep-rooted Indian culture. The Prime Minister then shook hands with all the US lawmakers present at the stage.

While the PM praised Trump and shouted "Abki baar Trump Sarkaar" from the stage, Trump wished the PM a 'Happy Birthday' and said that the "world is witnessing a strong, thriving Republic of India.”

