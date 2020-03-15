Amid Corona Epidemic, Mumbai Police Prohibits All Domestic And International Tours

Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases, Mumbai Police on Sunday issued orders prohibiting any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destinations organized by private tour operators or otherwise.

The order issued by the Mumbai police said, "Police have issued an order prohibiting the conduct of any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destination organized by private tour operators or otherwise. However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai."

Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Police authorities distributed masks and other protective commodities across multiple police stations in the city.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Sunday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 135 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 156,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,839 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

