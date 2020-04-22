243 Canadians Repatriate From Amritsar On A Special Flight Amid Lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a special flight of Qatar Airways carrying 243 Canadians departed from Amritsar Airport on Wednesday. The flight carrying the Canadians will land at Montreal, Canada via Doha.

"Just departed from Amritsar International Airport. Qatar Airways special flight to Montreal, Canada via Doha. 243 passengers on board, all Canadians," state special chief secretary, KBS Sidhu, said on Twitter.

With the Centre suspending all National and International flight services till May 3 to contain the Coronavirus spread in India, thousands of foreigners were stranded across various parts of the country. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3 to combat against the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases. While 603 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,260 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With inputs from Agency)