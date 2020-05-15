Supreme Court Conducts Live Demo Of E-filing Module; 24x7 E-filing Of Cases Now A Reality

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 15, conducted an online demo of the new e-filing module. This shall enable cases to be filed online 24 hours a day and 7 days a week irrespective of the apex court's working hours. On this occasion, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde delivered his Presidential remarks and Justice DY Chandrachud spoke about the background and purpose of the live demo. This webinar was streamed live on YouTube.

Read: Big Victory: CBI On Vijay Mallya Losing Final Appeal Against Extradition In UK Court

Supreme Court today through online medium streamed a live demo on e-filing of the cases for advocates. Now lawyer’s can file cases in the top court online. Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justice Dr DY Chandrachud attended the online event. pic.twitter.com/7DkellEFxM — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

Read: Supreme Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost, Dismisses Petition Seeking Closure Of Liquor Shops

SC to continue working during summer vacation

Due to the novel coronavirus crisis, the Supreme Court has been hearing only urgent cases since March 23 via video-conferencing. The entry of lawyers and litigants in the apex court has been suspended during the nationwide lockdown. While Friday, May 15 was the last working day for the SC, it was announced earlier in the day that the summer vacation has been deferred. Through video-conferencing, 5 benches shall take up pending and new cases including urgent ones from May 18 till June 19.

Supreme Court decides that five benches, ordinarily comprising 3 judges, will take up all kinds of pending and fresh matters, including urgent ones, through video conferencing starting from May 18 till June 19 - continuing its work during summer vacation. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vbIL0NXZuk — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases At 81970; Centre Rolls Out 11 Agricultural Reforms

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 81,970 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 27,920 patients have been discharged while 2,649 casualties have been reported. On Friday, Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting of the Group of Ministers to discuss the containment strategy and management aspects of COVID-19. Measures taken by the Centre and states governments to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus also came under discussion. On this occasion, it was highlighted that India's doubling rate of cases had improved to 12.9 days in the previous week from 3.4 days in the pre-lockdown week.

Read: Supreme Court Stays Madras HC Order, TASMAC Liquor Stores To Open From Saturday