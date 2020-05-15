Last Updated:

Supreme Court Conducts Live Demo Of E-filing Module; 24x7 E-filing Of Cases Now A Reality

On May 15, the Supreme Court conducted an online demo of the new e-filing module, which shall enable cases to be filed online 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 15, conducted an online demo of the new e-filing module. This shall enable cases to be filed online 24 hours a day and 7 days a week irrespective of the apex court's working hours. On this occasion, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde delivered his Presidential remarks and Justice DY Chandrachud spoke about the background and purpose of the live demo. This webinar was streamed live on YouTube.

SC to continue working during summer vacation

Due to the novel coronavirus crisis, the Supreme Court has been hearing only urgent cases since March 23 via video-conferencing. The entry of lawyers and litigants in the apex court has been suspended during the nationwide lockdown. While Friday, May 15 was the last working day for the SC, it was announced earlier in the day that the summer vacation has been deferred. Through video-conferencing, 5 benches shall take up pending and new cases including urgent ones from May 18 till June 19. 

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 81,970 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 27,920 patients have been discharged while 2,649 casualties have been reported. On Friday, Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting of the Group of Ministers to discuss the containment strategy and management aspects of COVID-19. Measures taken by the Centre and states governments to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus also came under discussion. On this occasion, it was highlighted that India's doubling rate of cases had improved to 12.9 days in the previous week from 3.4 days in the pre-lockdown week. 

