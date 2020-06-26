250 Indians Stranded In Pakistan Return Via Attari-Wagah Border; Around 500 Remain

In a major relief to stranded Indians, 250 citizens stranded in Pakistan entered India via the Attari-Wagah border on Friday, as per the Punjab police. Moreover, 46 more registered citizens are expected to return on Friday. Pakistan has allowed the repatriation of 748 Indians in three phases.

250 stranded Indians return from Pakistan

"People who were stranded in Pakistan due to lockdown returned to India via Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, earlier today," says Assistant Sub-Inspector AP Singh. He added, "250 people are registered to return today. 46 more people, who could not come yesterday, may also return today".

On last Friday, the Pakistan government issued an order allowing their repatriation. The order states that the individuals will be allowed to pass to India via the Wagah border on June 25,26 and 27. The order states that the Indians will be sent in three batches with the first two comprising of 250 individuals each, while the last batch comprising of 248 individuals. This movement comes amid strained relations between both nations after India reduced its High Commission staff in Islamabad by 50%.

India's Vande Bharat

On May 7, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid Coronavirus global lockdown via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. This facility is available on payment-basis - almost 4 lakh people from 98 countries have registered to come back till date. Till date, around over 1 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad via Vande Bharat while 1.5 lakhs have returned via domestic & foreign charters, naval ships & through land borders, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. While earlier only Air India was operating flights previously, now private airlines GoAir, Indigo and Vistara too have commenced operations, presumably ending the government air carrier's monopoly.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday clarified that resuming international flights depended on other countries opening their international borders, at a press briefing. He added that currently, the ministry is looking at increasing the domestic flights operating daily - from 700 to 1000-1500 flights. The Centre has already extended the ban on international flights till July 15.

