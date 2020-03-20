2nd Corona Case In West Bengal, 22-year-old Man Was Carrier From UK, Second Such Case

A second case of COVID19 was confirmed in Kolkata on Friday. A 22-year-man boy who returned from London on March 13 has tested positive on Friday. He is a resident of Ballygunge in Kolkata. He was quarantined at home since March 13, however, showed no symptoms earlier.

Since March 16, he was admitted to the Beleghata ID&BG hospital after he showed symptoms. He travelled from the United Kingdom on March 13, landing in Delhi after which he passed thermal screening undetected. He later took a flight to Kolkata on the same date. As per guidelines, he did not leave his house and was under home isolation.

Second case of UK returned

On March 16, he showed some symptoms and was rushed to the ID&BG and his swab samples showed a positive result on Friday. Earlier, only his grandparents were shifted to an isolation facility in Rajarhat but later all the members of the affected COVID-19 case in Kolkata were shifted to an isolation ward in Beliaghata ID&BG hospital. All their samples have been collected and sent for tests. Two of his friends who had returned with him from the UK, one from Punjab and one from Chhatisgarh have also tested positive.

This is the second such case in Kolkata, where a UK returned youth has been tested positive for the deadly virus. Unlike the last confirmed case, this youth did follow guidelines by WHO and GOI and stayed in home isolation. The other case apparently roamed around after coming back and did not stay in isolation.

Following the pandemic scare, all International flights to India we're shut down by the Indian Government. A similarity between the first and the second case is that both the boys came from the United Kingdom and both were carriers.

The Chief Minister has been spreading mass awareness on the Do and Don't's of tackling the situation. On Thursday, she held a meeting with all private and public hospitals in her office, assuring of a joint fight against the situation.

