Man United Guarantee Staff Members At Old Trafford Regular Pay Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Man United have agreed to pay all of their casual staff as normal. The 'Premier League coronavirus' news began trending when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19. In an unfortunate event which followed, the Premier League suspended news broke, later that week. However, despite all football being suspended until April 30, the 'Man United pay staff' news has been the most recent trend on social media.

Man United pay staff through Man United revenue

The 20-time Premier League champions have pledged that the coronavirus outbreak will not affect the staff members' salaries. The 'Man United pay staff' commitment will be upheld even if the entire season is cancelled or if games are played behind closed doors. The Red Devils issued a statement which claimed that the the 'Man United pay staff' obligation will take place even if matches do not take place. Here is the Man United pay staff update which confirms that all staff at Man United will receive their regular salary no matter the outcome of the coronavirus situation -

Man United revenue was among the highest in the Premier League in 2019. The games at Old Trafford are usually packed with an average of 95% seat utilisation in the approximately 75,000 capacity stadium. Man United revenue is highly boosted with the sale of United jerseys and the kit sponsorers as well. Therefore the 'Man United pay staff' situation amid the coronavirus crisis is unlikely to add to the club's debt.

Premier League Coronavirus: Man United fixtures

There were still four Man United fixtures remaining in the Premier League 2019-20 campaign before the coronavirus pandemic suspended all games in the English top flight. However, there is a probability that the remaining Man United fixtures could be played behind closed doors. If the Man United fixtures are played behind closed doors, it could set the Man United revenue back, but the staff at Old Trafford need not worry about their payments.

