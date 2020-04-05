Air India Asks Passengers Of 4 Flights To Self-quarantine As 3 Test Positive For COVID-19

Air India on Sunday issued advisories for passengers of four flights, urging them to go into self-quarantine after a COVID-19 positive passenger was detected in each of the routes. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Directorate of Health Services in Goa and Disaster Management Department of Bihar had informed Air India about the cases. In a series of tweets, Air India said, "As appealed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Goa, passengers of this flight are required to follow for necessary isolation/quarantine as applicable."

'For Kind attention of passengers travelled by...'

A passenger from AI661 which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 19 has tested positive

#FlyAI : For Kind attention of passengers travelled by AI661 (Mumbai to Goa) of 19th March 2020. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/q8nQQmFEWK — Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

A passenger on AI883, which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 22, has tested positive for COVID-19.

#FlyAI : For Kind attention of passengers travelled by AI883(Mumbai to Goa) of 22nd March 2020. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/l3TC0eHL9U — Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

A passenger who travelled on AI101 from Mumbai to Delhi on March 22 and was also on board the AI 415 which flew from Delhi to Patna on March 23 was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31, informed Air India.

#FlyAI : For Kind attention of Passengers travelled on AI101 of 22nd March 2020(Mumbai to Delhi) and of AI 415(Delhi to Patna) of 23rd March 2020. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/PmlmILY8ox — Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

Air India to operate 18 charter flights

Air India has mobilised all its available resources to operate some charter flights to transport the stranded foreigners to their respective countries as well as to bring critical medical cargo from Shanghai. These flights are being operated adhering to all safety protocol laid down by DGCA, read a statement from Air India. Air India is scheduled to operate 18 charter flights to fly back German, French, Irish and Canadian nationals stranded in India during the lockdown as requested by the embassies.

As part of Mission Lifeline UDAN scheme of the government, Air India and Alliance Air have operated 79 charter flights to ferry medical equipment and other items essential to fight the corona pandemic from March 26 to April 3.

The flights, being operated regularly between the metro hubs - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai - to the remote spoke destinations of the NorthEast and other far-flung areas of the country, are reaching medical equipment and other essential items, the statement added.

