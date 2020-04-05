The Debate
Air India Asks Passengers Of 4 Flights To Self-quarantine As 3 Test Positive For COVID-19

General News

Air India on Sunday took to Twitter to inform that three of its passengers who travelled on separate flights have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai |
Air India

Air India on Sunday issued advisories for passengers of four flights, urging them to go into self-quarantine after a COVID-19 positive passenger was detected in each of the routes. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Directorate of Health Services in Goa and Disaster Management Department of Bihar had informed Air India about the cases. In a series of tweets, Air India said, "As appealed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Goa, passengers of this flight are required to follow for necessary isolation/quarantine as applicable."  

'For Kind attention of passengers travelled by...'

A passenger from AI661 which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 19 has tested positive

A passenger on AI883, which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 22, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A passenger who travelled on AI101 from Mumbai to Delhi on March 22 and was also on board the AI 415 which flew from Delhi to Patna on March 23 was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31, informed Air India.

Air India to operate 18 charter flights

Air India has mobilised all its available resources to operate some charter flights to transport the stranded foreigners to their respective countries as well as to bring critical medical cargo from Shanghai. These flights are being operated adhering to all safety protocol laid down by DGCA, read a statement from Air India. Air India is scheduled to operate 18 charter flights to fly back German, French, Irish and Canadian nationals stranded in India during the lockdown as requested by the embassies.

READ | Air India cabin crew member tests positive for coronavirus; admitted to Mumbai hospital

As part of Mission Lifeline UDAN scheme of the government, Air India and Alliance Air have operated 79 charter flights to ferry medical equipment and other items essential to fight the corona pandemic from March 26 to April 3.

READ | Air India flight carrying relief to Germany receives praise from Pakistan ATC

The flights, being operated regularly between the metro hubs - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai - to the remote spoke destinations of the NorthEast and other far-flung areas of the country, are reaching medical equipment and other essential items, the statement added.

READ | Even as nationwide lockdown is yet to be extended, Air India closes bookings till April 30

READ | Air India to operate flights to Shanghai & Hong Kong for obtaining medical supplies

(With ANI inputs)

