COVID-19: 325 Districts Across India Without Any Case, 27 Districts Report 0 For 14 Days

While the number of Coronavirus cases continues to soar across the country, on the positive side, there are 27 districts which reported no case in the past 14 days. According to the Health Ministry, there are 325 districts across the country which have not reported any COVID case until now.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

Meanwhile, Mahe in Puducherry has reported no positive case in the past 28 days.

Here are the 27 districts:

Gondia in Maharashtra

Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur and Raipur in Chattisgarh

Devanagari, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi and Bellary in Karnataka

South Goa in Goa

Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala

West Imphal in Manipur

Rajouri in J&K

Aizwal West in Mizoram

Mahe in Puducherry

SBS Nagar in Punjab

Patna in Bihar

Pratapgarh in Rajasthan

Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana

Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand

Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana

Nadia in West Bengal

Gir Somnath and Porbandar in Gujarat

Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh

Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier on April 14, after announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that states and districts will be monitored closely till April 20 and there is a possibility of lifting the lockdown in non-COVID hotspots.

