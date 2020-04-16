COVID-19: 325 Districts Across India Without Any Case, 27 Districts Report 0 For 14 Days

According to the Health Ministry, there are 325 districts across the country which have not reported any COVID case until now

While the number of Coronavirus cases continues to soar across the country, on the positive side, there are 27 districts which reported no case in the past 14 days. According to the Health Ministry, there are 325 districts across the country which have not reported any COVID case until now. 

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

Meanwhile, Mahe in Puducherry has reported no positive case in the past 28 days. 

Here are the 27 districts:

  • Gondia in Maharashtra

  • Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur  and Raipur in Chattisgarh

  • Devanagari, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi and Bellary in Karnataka

  • South Goa in Goa 

  • Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala 

  • West Imphal in Manipur

  • Rajouri in J&K

  • Aizwal West in Mizoram

  • Mahe in Puducherry

  • SBS Nagar in Punjab

  • Patna in Bihar

  • Pratapgarh in Rajasthan

  • Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana

  • Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand

  • Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana

  • Nadia in West Bengal

  • Gir Somnath and Porbandar in Gujarat

  • Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh

  • Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier on April 14, after announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that states and districts will be monitored closely till April 20 and there is a possibility of lifting the lockdown in non-COVID hotspots.

