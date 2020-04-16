COVID-19: 325 Districts Across India Without Any Case, 27 Districts Report 0 For 14 Days

Quick links:
While the number of Coronavirus cases continues to soar across the country, on the positive side, there are 27 districts which reported no case in the past 14 days. According to the Health Ministry, there are 325 districts across the country which have not reported any COVID case until now.
With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.
Meanwhile, Mahe in Puducherry has reported no positive case in the past 28 days.
READ | PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Impact On Economy In Meeting With FM; 2nd Stimulus Discussed
READ | MHA Asks States To Act On Lockdown Violations, Warns 'Else COVID Fight Will Be Lost'
Gondia in Maharashtra
Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur and Raipur in Chattisgarh
Devanagari, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi and Bellary in Karnataka
South Goa in Goa
Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala
West Imphal in Manipur
Rajouri in J&K
Aizwal West in Mizoram
Mahe in Puducherry
SBS Nagar in Punjab
Patna in Bihar
Pratapgarh in Rajasthan
Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana
Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand
Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana
Nadia in West Bengal
Gir Somnath and Porbandar in Gujarat
Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh
Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh
Earlier on April 14, after announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that states and districts will be monitored closely till April 20 and there is a possibility of lifting the lockdown in non-COVID hotspots.
READ | ICMR Confirms '5 Lakh Anti-body Test Kits Received', Explains India's COVID Testing Ratio
READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Receives 5 Lakh Anti-body Test Kits; Tally Reaches 12759