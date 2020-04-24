'Out Of 57 COVID Deaths In State, 39 Due To Severe Co-morbidities': WB Health Committee

Of the 57 deaths of persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus examined till date, only 18 were due to COVID-19 infection while the rest were due to severe co-morbidities which were the immediate cause of death, an expert committee of the West Bengal government said. The committee set up on April 3 under the State Health Department drew the conclusion after conducting an audit on COVID-19 deaths.

The Expert Committee said it examined all the relevant documents including Bed-Head-Ticket, treatment history, laboratory investigation reports, death certificates and other documents sent by the hospitals. It said the 39 deaths due to severe co-morbid conditions "were the immediate cause of death and COVID-19 was the incidental finding".

Co-morbidity refers to the presence of more than one disorder/disease in the same person at the same time (meaning co-existing).

List of co-morbidities

"The co-morbidities were Cardiomyopathy with Chronic Kidney disease, Renal failure, Cerebro-vascular accidents, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Left Ventricular Failure in severe hypertension, Multi-organ failure in Type II Diabetes and Hypertension, Red Cell Aplasia, in a case of severe Diabetes and Hypertension and Severe Diabetes and Hypertension with Hypo-natremia," an official note said.

IMCT queries on COVID death methodology

This comes after the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Friday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha asking him to explain the methodology used by the ‘Committee of Doctors’ in the state to ascertain death due to COVID-19 and also if it is in line with the gudelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

