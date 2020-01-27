The Debate
4 Members Of DVK Arrested In Suspicion Over Attack On RSS Ideologue Gurumurthy’s House

General News

4 members of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) party have been arrested by the Chennai Police for attempting to hurl petrol bomb at RSS ideologue's house.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
S Gurumurthy

Four members of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) party have been arrested by the Chennai Police for attempting to hurl petrol bomb at RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy's house. Suspects Jana, Tamil, Sasi and Babu have been arrested following the initial probe.  Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, the pro-Tamilian group had previously complained against Rajinikanth in various Police stations and even approached the High Court over the Periyar speech row. 

Attack on RSS ideologue

A gang 9 of men in 5 bikes allegedly with the intention to throw Petrol bombs on RSS ideologue and editor of Tamil weekly magazine Gurumurthy’s residence on early Sunday morning were captured in CCTV footage. The men who approached the house with bottles in their hands covering their face were taken back when the guard dog barked alerting a policeman and security who were on the duty.

READ| Relief for Rajinikanth over Periyar issue, Madras HC dismisses petitions seeking FIR

CCTV footage showed that the assailants were bike borne and flees the scene as the police guards chase them around 3.30 am. As soon as the matter was reported, the police were informed and Gurumurthy filed a police complaint regarding the incident and police immediately reached the spot and started the probe. Police also suspect that the men were lurking the area and had a recci to launch an attack with Petorl bomb at the auditor's residence.

This comes just days after Rajinikanth spoke about Periyar at the Thuglaq 50th anniversary event,which was the burning controversy over a week where Pro-Tamil groups protested against Rajinikanth and demanded his apology,which didn't happen. Within 24 hours time,two members detained by Chennai police for allegedly trying to hurl petrol bomb at  S Gurumurthy’s house.Police sources say that these people who were detained are from Pro-Tamil groups who were protesting against Rajinikanth. however, official communication will be made once the arrest is show and FIR is registered against the detained members.

Auditor Gurumurthy was provided with guardsmen police security since 2013 when a similar kind of incident happened, more policemen are deployed at the residence and office of the Gurumurthy as the threat is still on.

READ| 'RSS, BJP are proponents of lies': CPM slams Karandlaje for 'no water for Hindus' tweet

Published:
COMMENT
