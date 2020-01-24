'RSS, BJP Are Proponents Of Lies': CPM Slams Karandlaje For 'no Water For Hindus' Tweet

CPM politburo member and former lawmaker Hannan Mullah on Friday, January 24, slammed BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje for her remark on pro-CAA families being denied water in Kerala. According to Mullah, BJP is a 'proponent of falsehood and lies'. He said, "It is 100 per cent lie and RSS-BJP leaders are the proponents of falsehood and lies. They are uttering hundred per cent lies and spreading fake news. Nothing of such sort has happened in Kerala."

He further added, "In Kerala, there is human government, not an inhumane government that is governing the country."

Earlier, the BJP leader had said that all the pro-CAA families in Kerala have been denied water supply. The Kerala Police had also registered a case against Karandlaje for posting the allegations on social media.

Mullah slams Kapil Mishra

Further, the CPM leader attacked Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his 'India-Pakistan' statement. He said, "It is the most unfortunate, irresponsible and divisive statement. This type of people should be booked for propagating divisive ideology in the country." Mishra had earlier said that "it will be India vs Pakistan in the elections" in Delhi.

Kerala govt moves resolution against CAA

The Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. It was the first state government to challenge the Act and the Kerala Assembly was the first to pass a resolution against the law. Further, Kerala government’s state cabinet has decided to inform the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner that the state will carry out its own census and not follow the National Population Register (NPR).

Following in the southern state’s footsteps, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Several state governments including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra have voiced their disagreement with the CAA as well as National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

(With ANI Inputs)