Relief For Rajinikanth Over Periyar Issue, Madras HC Dismisses Petitions Seeking FIR

Law & Order

The Madras HC dismissed the petitions of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam seeking the registration of an FIR against Rajinikanth over his Periyar remarks.

Written By Sanjeevee Sadagopan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajinikanth

After the Rajinikanth's Periyar speech controversy broke out, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam was the first pro-Tamil outfit to file a complaint against Rajinikanth in many places and also first to approach the Madras high court. The group workers also filed a complaint at Triplicane police station of Chennai which is the actual jurisdiction, where the Thuglak event venue is located. DVK also approached the Madras High Court asking the court to order the Triplicane police inspector to file an FIR against Rajinikanth. The matter came up for the hearing today and the court dismissed the petition filed by the pro-Tamil group.

Read: Rajinikanth's Movie 'Thalaivar 169' To Be Helmed By Kamal Haasan's Production House?

DVK withdraws petitions

The State government also opposed the plea filed by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam’s petition. The complainant should give a minimum of 15 days' time for police to investigate the matter and register an FIR. In Rajinikanth’s case, the complainants have immediately approached the Madras High court, even without giving time for the police and while there are several other steps to be followed before approaching the court in such cases. Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam also withdrew its two petitions against superstar Rajinikanth seeking direction to police to register an FIR against Rajinikanth for his remarks on Periyar.

Read: AIADMK Leader Raju: 'Rajini's Daughter Could Marry Twice Because Of Periyar's Initiative'

The Madras HC dismissed the petitions filed by the DVK. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police during the hearing has informed the Madras HC that appropriate action as per law would be taken on a complaint filed by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam against actor Rajinikanth for his alleged remark against social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy. 

Read: Subramanian Swamy Slams Opposition For Criticising Rajinikanth, Extends Legal Support

Read: 'Friend' Rajinikanth Embattled, MK Stalin Says 'you're An Actor Not A Neta; Be Thoughtful'

Published:
