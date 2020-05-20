'Approx. 40% COVID-19 Patients Have Recovered; 2.94% On Oxygen Support': Health Ministry

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that approximately 40% of the persons who had been infected by COVID-19 in India had recovered. He offered a comparative analysis of the novel coronavirus situation in India and the rest of the world. For instance, he pointed out that only 7.2 persons per lakh population in India had contracted COVID-19 as compared to the global average of 62 persons per lakh. He also highlighted that the low COVID-19 mortality rate of India in contrast to other nations of the world. Currently, there are 1,06,750 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 42,298 patients have been discharged while 3,303 casualties have been reported.

Watch the press conference here:

LIVE SHORTLY📡



Media briefing on #COVID19 and Super #CycloneAmphan



🕓4:00 PM



📍 National Media Centre, New Delhi



Watch on PIB's🔽

Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlvi5b

YouTube: https://t.co/disumYooY8 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 20, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 5,611 Cases In 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 1,06,750

Lav Aggarwal remarked, “We have taken a lot of efforts on prevention, containment, and management of cases. Because of this, we see a relatively positive status. In the world, 62 cases per lakh population have been affected by COVID-19. In comparison, 7.9 persons per lakh population got affected by COVID-19 in India. 4.2 people per lakh population across the world have died due to COVID-19, India has witnessed 0.2 persons per lakh population dying due to COVID-19.”

Read: Dutch Authorities Suspect Minks With COVID-19 May Have Passed Virus To Humans

'When we started the lockdown, the recovery rate was 7.1%'

According to Aggarwal, India had been able to manage the mortality situation in a better manner so far. Moreover, he added that the most affected 15 nations with a combined population equivalent to that of India had recorded 34 times the number of novel coronavirus cases than India. The Health Ministry Joint Secretary lauded the rise in the recovery rate which was at 7.1% when the nationwide lockdown commenced. Disclosing details about the status of the COVID-19 patients, he observed that 2.94% are on oxygen support, around 3% are on ICU-related support and around 0.5% cases are on a ventilator.

“In 6 countries, more than 2 lakh cases have been recorded- as high as 14 lakh cases have been reported in a single nation. There are 6 such nations where more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported. Relatively, India has been able to manage the mortality situation in a better way so far. The most affected 15 countries with a population nearly equivalent to India have reported 34 times the number of cases as India. When we started the lockdown, the recovery rate was 7.1%. Today, approximately 40% of people who were found positive have recovered. Out of the active cases, only 2.94% are on oxygen support, around 3% are on ICU-related support and around 0.5% cases are on a ventilator,” Lav Aggarwal elaborated.

Read: 'We Are Past Covid Peak, Will Be Reunited With Friends & Family Soon': UK PM Boris Johnson

Read: 70 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In Uttar Pradesh, Tally Nears 5,000 Mark