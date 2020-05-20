'We Are Past Covid Peak, Will Be Reunited With Friends & Family Soon': UK PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on Tuesday confidently declared that the nation has passed the peak of the deadly Coronavirus virus and expressed his gratitude to its people for their sacrifices during the time of the COVID-19 peak. The Prime Minister also asserted that if the people continue to follow the rules and work together they will soon be able to beat the Coronavirus and reunite with friends and family.

Taking to Twitter the Johnson wrote: "I know this has been a tough time for so many people. Thank you for all of the sacrifices you have made. We are past the peak, and I’m confident that if we continue to follow the rules and work together, we will beat this virus and be reunited with our friends and family soon".

Boris recovers from COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to his Downing Street residence on April 26 Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, ready to take the helm again with pressure growing for the government to explain how it will ease a then month-old coronavirus lockdown. Johnson, 55, spent three nights in intensive care with the illness.

Boris Johnson had tested positive for the new coronavirus in the month of March. He was the first leader of a major nation to contract COVID-19, he, however, insisted to remain in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak. Two of Johnson’s top aides in the fight against the virus — his health secretary and top medical adviser — also said they had the disease.

Johnson, 55, said he was tested after showing “mild symptoms”: a temperature and a persistent cough. “I’ve taken a test, that’s come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” Johnson had informed the people through a video message posted on his Twitter account.

COVID-19 Situation in UK

The United Kingdon has recorded 248,818 confirmed cases if Coronavirus with 35,341 deaths recorded so far, as per the government figures. However, the total number of deaths relating to coronavirus is thought to be higher, with Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggesting there had already been more than 41,000 such deaths by the week beginning 8 May.

When all deaths over and above the expected number for the period to 8 May are taken into account, the ONS data suggests the total might be more than 54,000. Some of these deaths are likely to include people with undiagnosed coronavirus or who died as an indirect result of the pandemic.

