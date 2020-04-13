44 Indian Evacuees From Iran Successfully Complete Covid Isolation In Mumbai Naval Outpost

In a bid to stop the further spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Indian Navy Quarantine Facility at Material Organisation in Mumbai's Ghatkopar accommodated 44 evacuees from Iran and successfully completed their quarantining. All the 44 individuals spent 30 days in the quarantine facility that commenced on 13 March and concluded on 28 March with each testing negative for COVID-19.

Medical staff worked tirelessly to monitor the health of evacuees

The evacuees were attended by a dedicated team of medical staff from the Navy that worked tirelessly to monitor the health of the evacuees. They were supported by a team of conservancy personnel and other staff to take care of the cleanliness and the well being of the evacuees. The food provided at the quarantine facility was also prepared under strict supervision and customised to meet any special requirements.

During the leisure time at the quarantine center, the evacuees were provided with the facility of a library, a TV room, indoor games, a small gymnasium and a limited cricket gear. The nationwide lockdown with limited availability of stores posed challenges at the quarantine center that were overcome and resolved by innovative ideas.

All evacuees airlifted on April 12

As the modes of commuting were suspended by the government as a preventive measure, the evacuees' stay was extended as there was no means of travelling to their homes in Srinagar and Ladakh. Consequently, arrangements were made to airlift them using IAF aircraft and on 12 April. A C-130 aircraft has flown these individuals back to Srinagar. For the return journey, all the evacuees were given packed food, refreshments and two hand-stitched masks.

India under lockdown

The nationwide lockdown was imposed last month to curb the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions were imposed on non-essential travel and most of the transportation was stopped. Meanwhile, with 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 9152, including 857 cured and 308 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

