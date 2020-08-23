National Teachers Award 2020: Education Ministry Finalises Names Of 47 Teachers

The Union Ministry of Education on Friday announced the list of teachers who have been selected for the prestigious National Award to Teachers 2020. This year 47 teachers from across the country will be felicitated.

In order to select this year's award recipients, the Education Ministry along with the Department of School Education and Literacy, constituted an Independent Jury at National Level, said an official release from the Ministry.

"The Independent Jury reviewed the list of 153 teachers as shortlisted by all the 36 States & UTs Selection Committees and 7 Organisation Selection Committees through Video Conferencing," an order issued by the ministry said. The Jury considered the applications and presentations made by all shortlisted teachers and after detailed deliberations recommended the names of the 47 teachers, the ministry added.

Sharma congratulates J&K teachers

Of the 47 teachers selected for the National Award to Teachers 2020, two are from Jammu and Kashmir. Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor K. K. Sharma on Saturday congratulated these teachers and said the award given to them is the ratification of the outstanding work done by them in imparting education to the students and also being role models to the student community. He said that these types of awards serve as a morale booster for others as well to strive for excellence and contribute their best in the field of education.

The Union Ministry has selected Roohi Sultana from Srinagar and Sunil Kumar from Udhampur for the prestigious National Award to Teachers-2020.

On being conferred with National Award for Teachers 2020. Sunil Kumar, a govt school teacher from Udhampur, said "As schools remain closed, I've been giving lessons digitally and also organising community classes. Education is the key to a better future."

J&K: Sunil Kumar, a govt school teacher from Udhampur to be conferred with National Award for Teachers 2020 by Ministry of Education. He says,"As schools remain closed, I've been giving lessons digitally&also organising community classes. Education is the key to a better future." pic.twitter.com/LkEI9LiRXG — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

Manoj Kumar Lakhra from Haryana,Nardev Singh from Himachal Pradesh, Rajinder Kumar from Punjab, Surender Singh from Punjab, Kewalanand Kandpal from Uttarakhand, Geeta Kumari from Rajasthan, Sindhu Prabhu Dessai from Goa, Mahipalsinh Sajjansinh Jetavat from Gujarat are some of the recipients of the National Award for Teachers 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)